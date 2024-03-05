Live Radio
Professional Women's Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2024, 11:07 PM

All Times EST
GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA
Montreal 14 6 2 3 3 27 35 30
Minnesota 16 6 4 3 3 27 35 32
Toronto 14 6 5 3 0 24 37 33
Boston 13 4 5 2 2 18 29 33
Ottawa 15 4 6 0 5 17 37 43
New York 14 2 6 4 2 16 30 32

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Sunday, March 3

Minnesota 2, New York 0

Tuesday, March 5

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3, Minnesota wins 4-3 in shoot-out

Wednesday, March 6

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sports
