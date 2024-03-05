Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 14 6 2 3 3 27 35 30…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 14 6 2 3 3 27 35 30 Minnesota 15 6 4 2 3 25 31 29 Toronto 14 6 5 3 0 24 37 33 Boston 13 4 5 2 2 18 29 33 Ottawa 14 4 6 0 4 16 34 39 New York 14 2 6 4 2 16 30 32

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Sunday, March 3

Minnesota 2, New York 0

Tuesday, March 5

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.