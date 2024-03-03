Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|14
|6
|2
|3
|3
|27
|35
|30
|Minnesota
|15
|6
|4
|2
|3
|25
|31
|29
|Toronto
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|24
|37
|33
|Boston
|13
|4
|5
|2
|2
|18
|29
|33
|Ottawa
|14
|4
|6
|0
|4
|16
|34
|39
|New York
|14
|2
|6
|4
|2
|16
|30
|32
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Saturday, March 2
Toronto 5, Ottawa 2
Montreal 3, Boston 1
|Sunday, March 3
Minnesota 2, New York 0
|Tuesday, March 5
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 6
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Friday, March 8
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.