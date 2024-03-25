Pirates pitching prospect Jared Jones finishes off impressive spring by making big-league roster

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Jones’ impressive spring training has earned him a spot on the Pittsburgh Pirates opening-day roster. The…

The team announced Monday that the 22-year-old right-handed pitcher made the club, giving the starting rotation a dash of youth.

Jones, a second-round pick by the Pirates in the 2020 amateur draft, will be part of Pittsburgh’s starting rotation when the team opens in Miami on Thursday. Jones, who did not allow a run across 16 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play, is scheduled to make his first major league start on Sunday.

Jones joins a rotation that includes All-Star Mitch Keller, World Series champion Martín Pérez, Marco Gonzales and Luis Ortiz.

The Pirates also will be placing right-handed relievers Ryder Ryan and Hunter Stratton on the roster. Jones, Ryan and Stratton were all non-roster invitees to spring training.

Pittsburgh will start the season with right-handed pitchers Carmen Mlodzinski and Colin Holderman, catcher Yasmani Grandal and infielder/outfielder Ji Hwan Bae on the injured list.

The Pirates optioned right-handed starter Quinn Priester, who made eight starts in the majors last season, to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh also reassigned several players to minor league camp, including former New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, who pitched a perfect game last season, and former Detroit Tigers pitcher Wily Peralta.

