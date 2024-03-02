Live Radio
Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos goes deep, then teaches son a batboy lesson

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 8:00 PM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nick Castellanos’ son served as a batboy for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, and the slugger made sure young Liam was on the job.

Castellanos led off the second inning of a spring training game against Minnesota with a home run to left field. When he got back to home plate after rounding the bases, Castellanos pointed to Liam and then motioned to the bat at his feet. Liam then jogged out to retrieve his father’s lumber.

“As a dad, I’ve got to hold him accountable,” Nick Castellanos told reporters.

Castellanos, who turns 32 on Monday, is beginning his third season in Philadelphia. He hit .272 with 29 homers and 106 RBIs last year.

