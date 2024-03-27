Phillies host the Braves in the season opener

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)…

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -126, Phillies +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 4.03 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in road games last season. The Braves averaged 9.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .276 and slugging .501.

INJURIES: Phillies: None listed.

Braves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

