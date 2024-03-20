Padres begin season in Seoul, South Korea against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Seoul, South Korea; Wednesday, 6:05 a.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0);…

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Seoul, South Korea; Wednesday, 6:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -194, Padres +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres start the season in Seoul, South Korea against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 44-37 in home games a season ago. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .413.

Los Angeles had a 100-62 record overall and a 47-34 record on the road last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Padres: None listed.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

