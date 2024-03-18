OL Groupe announces sale of Seattle Reign FC for $58 million

LYON, France (AP) — OL Groupe, the holding company organized around seven-time French champion Lyon, on Monday said it has…

LYON, France (AP) — OL Groupe, the holding company organized around seven-time French champion Lyon, on Monday said it has signed an agreement with a group including the Seattle Sounders and global investment firm Carlyle for the sale of Seattle Reign FC.

The holding company said it will sell its entire stake, representing 97% of the club’s share capital.

“The sale price is $58 million for 100% of the shares,” OL Groupe said.

It said the transaction is subject to approval by the National Women’s Soccer League and Major League Soccer Board of Governors.

The Reign was purchased by OL Groupe in 2019 for approximately $3.5 million.

OL Groupe said the sale is part of the group’s strategy of refocusing on men’s soccer.

“OL Groupe is delighted with this transaction as it ensures a locally-led group will continue OL Groupe’s successful development of the Seattle franchise,” the holding said.

OL Groupe has been part of the Eagle Football Holdings controlled by American businessman John Textor since December 2022. The Lyon owner also has stakes in Premier League team Crystal Palace, Belgian club RWD Molenbeek and Brazil’s Botafogo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.