NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At campus sites
Gannon 73, West Virginia St. 53
Lock Haven 74, California (Pa.) 60
Fairmont St. 72, West Chester 68
Fayetteville St. 72, Indiana (Pa.) 63
Central Region
Southern Nazarene 70, Henderson St. 61
Harding 82, Pittsburg St. 74, OT
Minnesota St. 78, Missouri Western 58
Fort Hays St. 62, Northwest Mo. St. 47
East Region
Bentley 63, Mercy 50
Jefferson 91, Southern N.H. 89, OT
Assumption 58, Franklin Pierce 43
Daemen 52, Saint Rose 47
Midwest Region
Grand Valley St. 63, Trevecca Nazarene 35
Northern Mich. 69, Ky. Wesleyan 56
Ashland 102, Drury 65
Ferris St. 75, Lewis 53
South Region
Valdosta St. 66, Miles 55
Nova Southeastern 71, Lee 61
Eckerd 84, Union (Tenn.) 70
Tampa 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 70
South Central Region
Texas Woman’s 81, Colo. Sch. of Mines 72
Adams St. 96, Tex. Permian Basin 83
Colorado Mesa 68, Lubbock Christian 61
UT Tyler 74, Regis (Colo.) 54
Southeast Region
Catawba 58, UNC Pembroke 48
Ga. Southwestern 62, Lenoir-Rhyne 59
Carson-Newman 61, Augusta 55
Anderson (S.C.) 74, Wingate 55
West Region
Azusa Pacific 66, Cal State LA 60
Mont. St. Billings 86, Chico St. 55
Cal St. San Marcos 82, Point Loma 61
Western Wash. 66, Cal Poly Pomona 61
Second Round
Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
Gannon 91, Lock Haven 72
Fayetteville St. 70, Fairmont St. 62
Central Region
Southern Nazarene 68, Harding 65
Minnesota St. 78, Fort Hays St. 66
East Region
Jefferson 68, Bentley 50
Daemen 68, Assumption 58
Midwest Region
Grand Valley St. 72, Northern Mich. 44
Ferris St. 64, Ashland 59
South Region
Nova Southeastern 69, Valdosta St. 58
Tampa 69, Eckerd 68, OT
South Central Region
Texas Woman’s 74, Adams St. 63
UT Tyler 68, Colorado Mesa 56
Southeast Region
Ga. Southwestern 88, Catawba 63
Carson-Newman 74, Anderson (S.C.) 54
West Region
Mont. St. Billings 66, Azusa Pacific 56
Cal St. San Marcos 62, Western Wash. 56
Third Round
Monday, March 18
Central Region
Minnesota St. 80, Southern Nazarene 48
East Region
Daemen 69, Jefferson 62
Midwest Region
Ferris St. 49, Grand Valley St. 46
South Region
Tampa 63, Nova Southeastern 56
South Central Region
Texas Woman’s 65, UT Tyler 51
Southeast Region
Ga. Southwestern 79, Carson-Newman 62
West Region
Cal St. San Marcos 73, Mont. St. Billings 71
Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
Gannon 72, Fayetteville St. 47
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 25
At Minneapolis
Gannon vs. Cal St. San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Ga. Southwestern vs. Minnesota St., 9:30 p.m.
Texas Woman’s vs. Daemen, 3:30 p.m.
Ferris St. vs. Tampa, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Gannon-Cal St. San Marcos-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-Minnesota St.-winner, TBA
Texas Woman’s-Daemen-winner vs. Ferris St.-Tampa-winner, TBA
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.