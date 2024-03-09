NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 15)
Times EDT (March 16)
First Round
Friday, March 1
Hampden-Sydney 98, La Roche 61
Farmingdale St. 80, Stevens 66
Rowan 81, Carnegie Mellon 69
Catholic 75, Worcester St. 72, OT
Claremont-M-S 78, St. Thomas (Texas) 71
Whitworth 78, Cal Lutheran 73, OT
Neb. Wesleyan 58, Centenary (La.) 41
Texas-Dallas 67, Trinity (Texas) 63
Widener 101, Roger Williams 70
Chris. Newport 79, Hobart 59
Williams 77, DeSales 51
Oswego St. 74, Babson 63
Eastern 80, TCNJ 79
Keene St. 82, Marymount (Va.) 76
Penn St. Harrisburg 72, Hood 67
Guilford 87, Berry 70
CWRU 66, Mary Baldwin 51
Hope 95, Anderson (Ind.) 79
Loras 89, Gust. Adolphus 64
Wis.-Platteville 89, Bethany Lutheran 52
Coe 79, Wabash 74, OT
Trine 91, Fontbonne 81
Illinois Col. 59, Dubuque 57
WashU 71, Wis. Lutheran 68, OT
Randolph-Macon 77, Baruch 45
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 97, Geneva 83
Calvin 93, Elmhurst 78
John Carroll 85, SUNY New Paltz 81
Swarthmore 67, Va. Wesleyan 59
Trinity (Conn.) 83, Utica 54
Tufts 59, Stockton 55
NYU 82, Husson 61
Second Round
Saturday, March 2
Hampden-Sydney 72, Farmingdale St. 51
Rowan 89, Catholic 85
Claremont-M-S 69, Whitworth 67
Neb. Wesleyan 77, Texas-Dallas 63
Chris. Newport 70, Widener 65
Williams 79, Oswego St. 77
Keene St. 109, Eastern 85
Guilford 76, Penn St. Harrisburg 59
CWRU 97, Hope 79
Wis.-Platteville 81, Loras 67
Trine 76, Coe 70
WashU 68, Illinois Col. 67, OT
Randolph-Macon 75, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 64
Calvin 71, John Carroll 66
Trinity (Conn.) 83, Swarthmore 74
Tufts 65, NYU 62
Third Round
Friday, March 8
Hampden-Sydney 91, Rowan 76
Neb. Wesleyan 74, Claremont-M-S 70
Chris. Newport 60, Williams 49
Guilford 82, Keene St. 60
Wis.-Platteville 95, CWRU 75
Trine 86, WashU 65
Calvin 72, Randolph-Macon 59
Trinity (Conn.) 70, Tufts 53
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 9
Hampden-Sydney 68, Neb. Wesleyan 60
Guilford 50, Chris. Newport 48
Trine 88, Wis.-Platteville 86, OT
Trinity (Conn.) 69, Calvin 62
Semifinals
Hampden-Sydney vs. Guilford, TBA
Trine vs. Trinity (Conn.), TBA
Championship
Saturday, March 16
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
