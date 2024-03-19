NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 15 Atlantic Region At campus sites Gannon 97, Lincoln (Pa.) 63 West Liberty…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 15

Atlantic Region

At campus sites

Gannon 97, Lincoln (Pa.) 63

West Liberty 100, Millersville 78

California (Pa.) 96, West Virginia St. 80

Charleston (W.Va.) 93, Concord 55

West Region

Azusa Pacific 60, Cal State LA 59

Central Wash. 110, Cal St. Dom. Hills 90

CSUSB 52, Alas. Anchorage 49

Chico St. 78, Mont. St. Billings 64

Saturday, March 16

Central Region

Minnesota St. 75, Arkansas Tech 68

MSU Moorhead 73, Pittsburg St. 55

Northwest Mo. St. 73, Southwest Minn. St. 43

Minn. Duluth 59, Fort Hays St. 58

East Region

Saint Michael’s 68, Southern Conn. St. 62

Daemen 74, Jefferson 66

Post 80, St. Thomas Aquinas 72

Southern N.H. 75, Bloomfield 70

Midwest Region

UIndy 71, William Jewell 65

Ferris St. 81, Northern Mich. 65

Upper Iowa 82, Ky. Wesleyan 72

Lake Superior St. 74, Walsh 72

South Region

Nova Southeastern 115, Benedict 95

Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 104, Alabama Huntsville 78

West Ga. 75, Lee 61

Fla. Southern 80, Clark Atlanta 72

South Central Region

West Tex. A&M 81, Angelo St. 66

DBU 86, Colo. Sch. of Mines 73

Fort Lewis 86, Lubbock Christian 72

Colorado Mesa 95, Eastern N.M. 77

Southeast Region

UNG 89, Wingate 80

Catawba 98, UNC Pembroke 94, OT

Emmanuel (Ga.) 70, USC Aiken 69

Lander 85, Lincoln Memorial 76

Second Round

Saturday, March 16

Atlantic Region

Gannon 103, West Liberty 88

Charleston (W.Va.) 68, California (Pa.) 67

West Region

Azusa Pacific 82, Central Wash. 74

CSUSB 75, Chico St. 73

Sunday, March 17

Central Region

Minnesota St. 78, MSU Moorhead 55

Northwest Mo. St. 71, Minn. Duluth 62

East Region

Saint Michael’s 86, Daemen 62

Southern N.H. 69, Post 64

Midwest Region

Ferris St. 94, UIndy 87, OT

Lake Superior St. 88, Upper Iowa 80

South Region

Nova Southeastern 81, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 73

Fla. Southern 93, West Ga. 87, OT

South Central Region

West Tex. A&M 60, DBU 54

Colorado Mesa 85, Fort Lewis 80

Southeast Region

UNG 86, Catawba 70

Lander 86, Emmanuel (Ga.) 78, OT

Third Round

Monday, March 18

West Region

CSUSB 74, Azusa Pacific 67

Tuesday, March 19

Atlantic Region

Gannon vs. Charleston (W.Va.), 8 p.m.

Central Region

Minnesota St. vs. Northwest Mo. St., 8 p.m.

East Region

Saint Michael’s vs. Southern N.H., 7 p.m.

Midwest Region

Ferris St. vs. Lake Superior St., 7 p.m.

South Region

Nova Southeastern vs. Fla. Southern, 7 p.m.

South Central Region

West Tex. A&M vs. Colorado Mesa, 8 p.m.

Southeast Region

UNG vs. Lander, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Evansville, Ind.

TBA vs. TBD, TBA

TBA vs. TBD, TBA

TBA vs. TBD, TBA

TBA vs. TBD, TBA

