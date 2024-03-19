NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At campus sites
Gannon 97, Lincoln (Pa.) 63
West Liberty 100, Millersville 78
California (Pa.) 96, West Virginia St. 80
Charleston (W.Va.) 93, Concord 55
West Region
Azusa Pacific 60, Cal State LA 59
Central Wash. 110, Cal St. Dom. Hills 90
CSUSB 52, Alas. Anchorage 49
Chico St. 78, Mont. St. Billings 64
Saturday, March 16
Central Region
Minnesota St. 75, Arkansas Tech 68
MSU Moorhead 73, Pittsburg St. 55
Northwest Mo. St. 73, Southwest Minn. St. 43
Minn. Duluth 59, Fort Hays St. 58
East Region
Saint Michael’s 68, Southern Conn. St. 62
Daemen 74, Jefferson 66
Post 80, St. Thomas Aquinas 72
Southern N.H. 75, Bloomfield 70
Midwest Region
UIndy 71, William Jewell 65
Ferris St. 81, Northern Mich. 65
Upper Iowa 82, Ky. Wesleyan 72
Lake Superior St. 74, Walsh 72
South Region
Nova Southeastern 115, Benedict 95
Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 104, Alabama Huntsville 78
West Ga. 75, Lee 61
Fla. Southern 80, Clark Atlanta 72
South Central Region
West Tex. A&M 81, Angelo St. 66
DBU 86, Colo. Sch. of Mines 73
Fort Lewis 86, Lubbock Christian 72
Colorado Mesa 95, Eastern N.M. 77
Southeast Region
UNG 89, Wingate 80
Catawba 98, UNC Pembroke 94, OT
Emmanuel (Ga.) 70, USC Aiken 69
Lander 85, Lincoln Memorial 76
Second Round
Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
Gannon 103, West Liberty 88
Charleston (W.Va.) 68, California (Pa.) 67
West Region
Azusa Pacific 82, Central Wash. 74
CSUSB 75, Chico St. 73
Sunday, March 17
Central Region
Minnesota St. 78, MSU Moorhead 55
Northwest Mo. St. 71, Minn. Duluth 62
East Region
Saint Michael’s 86, Daemen 62
Southern N.H. 69, Post 64
Midwest Region
Ferris St. 94, UIndy 87, OT
Lake Superior St. 88, Upper Iowa 80
South Region
Nova Southeastern 81, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 73
Fla. Southern 93, West Ga. 87, OT
South Central Region
West Tex. A&M 60, DBU 54
Colorado Mesa 85, Fort Lewis 80
Southeast Region
UNG 86, Catawba 70
Lander 86, Emmanuel (Ga.) 78, OT
Third Round
Monday, March 18
West Region
CSUSB 74, Azusa Pacific 67
Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
Gannon vs. Charleston (W.Va.), 8 p.m.
Central Region
Minnesota St. vs. Northwest Mo. St., 8 p.m.
East Region
Saint Michael’s vs. Southern N.H., 7 p.m.
Midwest Region
Ferris St. vs. Lake Superior St., 7 p.m.
South Region
Nova Southeastern vs. Fla. Southern, 7 p.m.
South Central Region
West Tex. A&M vs. Colorado Mesa, 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
UNG vs. Lander, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Evansville, Ind.
TBA vs. TBD, TBA
TBA vs. TBD, TBA
TBA vs. TBD, TBA
TBA vs. TBD, TBA
