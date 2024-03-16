NCAA Automatic Bids

Morehead State, Northeast Conference
Longwood, Big South Conference
Stetson, Atlantic Sun Conference
Drake, Missouri Valley Conference
Samford, Southern Conference
James Madison, Sun Belt Conference
Coll. of Charleston, Coastal Athletic Association
Oakland, Horizon League
Wagner, Northeast Conference
S. Dakota State, Summit League
Saint Mary’s (Cal), West Coast Conference
McNeese, Southland Conference
Colgate, Patriot League
Montana State, Big Sky Conference
Vermont, America East Conference
Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Iowa State, Big 12 Conference
New Mexico, Mountain West Conference
UConn, Big East Conference
St. Peter’s, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Akron, Mid-American Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
W. Kentucky, Conference USA
Oregon, Pac-12 Conference
Long Beach State, Big West Conference
Grambling, Southwestern Athletic Conference<
