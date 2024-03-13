NCAA Automatic Bids

Morehead State, Northeast Conference Longwood, Big South Conference Stetson, Atlantic Sun Conference Drake, Missouri Valley Conference Samford, Southern Conference James…

Morehead State, Northeast Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Stetson, Atlantic Sun Conference

Drake, Missouri Valley Conference

Samford, Southern Conference

James Madison, Sun Belt Conference

Coll. of Charleston, Coastal Athletic Association

Oakland, Horizon League

Wagner, Northeast Conference

S. Dakota St., Summit League

Saint Mary’s (Cal), West Coast Conference

McNeese, Southland Conference

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.