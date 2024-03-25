National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 19 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. North Texas 84, LSU…

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 19

At Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Baton Rouge, La.

North Texas 84, LSU 77

At Addition Financial Arena

Orlando, Fla.

South Florida 83, UCF 77

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Minnesota 73, Butler 72

At Stegeman Coliseum

Athens, Ga.

Georgia 78, Xavier 76

At Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence, R.I.

Boston College 62, Providence 57

At Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa 91, Kansas St. 82

At Cassell Coliseum

Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

At Jon M. Huntsman Center

Salt Lake City

Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

At Value City Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio St. 88, Cornell 83

Wednesday, March 20

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph’s 72, OT

At The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Bryn Mawr, Pa.

VCU 70, Villanova 61

At Hulman Center

Terre Haute, Ind.

Indiana St. 101, SMU 92

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 87, Appalachian St. 76

At Carver Arena

Peoria, Ill.

Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

At Jadwin Gymnasium

Princeton, N.J.

UNLV 84, Princeton 77

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72, OT

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati 74, Bradley 57

At Value City Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio St. 81, Virginia Tech 73

Sunday, March 24

At Yuengling Center

Tampa, Fla.

VCU 70, South Florida 65

At Hulman Center

Terre Haute, Ind.

Indiana St. 76, Minnesota 64

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Georgia 72, Wake Forest 66

At Jon M. Huntsman Center

Salt Lake City

Utah 91, Iowa 82

At Thomas & Mack Center

Las Vegas

UNLV 79, Boston College 70

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26

At Value City Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio St. vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

At Hulman Center

Terre Haute, Ind.

Indiana St. vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall vs. UNLV, 7 p.m.

At Jon M. Huntsman Center

Salt Lake City

Utah vs. VCU, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 2

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Indiana St.-Cincinnati winner vs. Utah-VCU winner, TBA

Seton Hall-UNLV winner vs. Ohio St.-Georgia winner, TBA

Championship

Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

