National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 19
At Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Baton Rouge, La.
North Texas 84, LSU 77
At Addition Financial Arena
Orlando, Fla.
South Florida 83, UCF 77
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Minnesota 73, Butler 72
At Stegeman Coliseum
Athens, Ga.
Georgia 78, Xavier 76
At Amica Mutual Pavilion
Providence, R.I.
Boston College 62, Providence 57
At Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa City, Iowa
Iowa 91, Kansas St. 82
At Cassell Coliseum
Blacksburg, Va.
Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
At Jon M. Huntsman Center
Salt Lake City
Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
At Value City Arena
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio St. 88, Cornell 83
Wednesday, March 20
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph’s 72, OT
At The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Bryn Mawr, Pa.
VCU 70, Villanova 61
At Hulman Center
Terre Haute, Ind.
Indiana St. 101, SMU 92
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 87, Appalachian St. 76
At Carver Arena
Peoria, Ill.
Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
At Jadwin Gymnasium
Princeton, N.J.
UNLV 84, Princeton 77
At Fifth Third Arena
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72, OT
Second Round
Saturday, March 23
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58
At Fifth Third Arena
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati 74, Bradley 57
At Value City Arena
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio St. 81, Virginia Tech 73
Sunday, March 24
At Yuengling Center
Tampa, Fla.
VCU 70, South Florida 65
At Hulman Center
Terre Haute, Ind.
Indiana St. 76, Minnesota 64
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Georgia 72, Wake Forest 66
At Jon M. Huntsman Center
Salt Lake City
Utah 91, Iowa 82
At Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
UNLV 79, Boston College 70
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 26
At Value City Arena
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio St. vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.
At Hulman Center
Terre Haute, Ind.
Indiana St. vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall vs. UNLV, 7 p.m.
At Jon M. Huntsman Center
Salt Lake City
Utah vs. VCU, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 2
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Indiana St.-Cincinnati winner vs. Utah-VCU winner, TBA
Seton Hall-UNLV winner vs. Ohio St.-Georgia winner, TBA
Championship
Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.