NASCAR-Xfinity ToyotaCare 250 Results

Saturday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 250…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 250 laps, 52 points.

2. (10) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 250, 55.

3. (27) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 250, 0.

4. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, 250, 0.

5. (8) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 250, 32.

6. (37) Bubba Poillard, Chevrolet, 250, 31.

7. (9) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 250, 30.

8. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 33.

9. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

10. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 249, 32.

11. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 249, 38.

12. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 249, 25.

13. (14) Riley Herbst, Ford, 249, 29.

14. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 249, 23.

15. (12) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 249, 22.

16. (1) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 249, 24.

17. (23) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 249, 20.

18. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 249, 19.

19. (29) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 249, 18.

20. (25) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 249, 17.

21. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 249, 16.

22. (32) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, 249, 16.

23. (34) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 249, 14.

24. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249, 13.

25. (33) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 248, 12.

26. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 248, 11.

27. (22) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 248, 10.

28. (19) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 248, 18.

29. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 248, 8.

30. (11) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 246, 22.

31. (24) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 241, 6.

32. (15) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 220, 5.

33. (28) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 181, 4.

34. (38) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 171, 3.

35. (20) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, brakes, 118, 2.

36. (35) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, brakes, 95, 1.

37. (2) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 42, 1.

38. (30) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, engine, 18, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.175 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.495 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: P.Retzlaff 0-27; J.Allgaier 28-42; C.Heim 43-56; J.Allgaier 57-64; A.Almirola 65-78; C.Heim 79; A.Almirola 80-154; S.Mayer 155; A.Almirola 156-158; S.Mayer 159; A.Almirola 160-162; C.Smith 163-178; J.Allgaier 179-183; C.Custer 184-190; C.Smith 191-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 4 times for 95 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 76 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 28 laps; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 27 laps; C.Heim, 2 times for 15 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 7 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Smith, 2; A.Hill, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 265; 2. A.Hill, 255; 3. C.Custer, 224; 4. J.Love, 198; 5. R.Herbst, 194; 6. A.Allmendinger, 185; 7. J.Allgaier, 181; 8. P.Kligerman, 177; 9. S.Smith, 153; 10. B.Jones, 140; 11. S.Creed, 137; 12. A.Alfredo, 131; 13. S.Van Gisbergen, 130; 14. R.Sieg, 128; 15. P.Retzlaff, 127; 16. B.Poole, 110.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.