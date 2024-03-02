NASCAR-Xfinity The LiUNA! Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) John H.…

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 points.

2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 43.

3. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 54.

4. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

5. (11) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 47.

6. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

7. (6) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 33.

8. (8) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (13) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

10. (36) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

11. (7) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 200, 25.

13. (16) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200, 0.

14. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (28) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 199, 22.

16. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (15) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

18. (19) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (18) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 17.

21. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (23) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 198, 13.

25. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 12.

26. (9) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 197, 11.

27. (31) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 197, 10.

28. (30) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 196, 9.

29. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195, 8.

30. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 195, 7.

31. (29) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 195, 6.

32. (24) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 195, 5.

33. (34) CJ McLaughlin, Ford, 194, 4.

34. (26) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 192, 3.

35. (4) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 115, 2.

36. (35) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, transmission, 104, 1.

37. (25) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, engine, 27, 1.

38. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 7, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.135 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 11 minutes, 15 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.360 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0; C.Smith 1-49; A.Hill 50-55; J.Nemechek 56-89; C.Smith 90-97; J.Nemechek 98-99; C.Smith 100; J.Nemechek 101-109; C.Smith 110-125; J.Nemechek 126-168; J.Allgaier 169-179; J.Williams 180-189; J.Nemechek 190-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 5 times for 99 laps; C.Smith, 4 times for 74 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 11 laps; J.Williams, 1 time for 10 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 148; 2. C.Smith, 126; 3. R.Herbst, 121; 4. A.Allmendinger, 105; 5. C.Custer, 99; 6. S.Creed, 96; 7. J.Love, 96; 8. J.Allgaier, 94; 9. S.Smith, 86; 10. B.Jones, 81; 11. P.Kligerman, 76; 12. A.Alfredo, 71; 13. R.Sieg, 71; 14. P.Retzlaff, 68; 15. R.Truex, 64; 16. S.Van Gisbergen, 60.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

