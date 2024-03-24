NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Circuits of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) William Byron,…

Sunday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 68 laps, 47 points.

2. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 68, 45.

3. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 68, 37.

4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 68, 33.

5. (3) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 68, 34.

6. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 68, 0.

7. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 68, 31.

8. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 68, 29.

9. (16) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 68, 28.

10. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 68, 35.

11. (35) Joey Logano, Ford, 68, 26.

12. (28) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 68, 34.

13. (32) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 68, 24.

14. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 68, 33.

15. (10) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 68, 22.

16. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 68, 21.

17. (15) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 68, 20.

18. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 68, 26.

19. (34) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 68, 18.

20. (12) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 68, 0.

21. (22) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 68, 20.

22. (18) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 68, 15.

23. (24) Ryan Preece, Ford, 68, 20.

24. (5) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 68, 13.

25. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 68, 18.

26. (26) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 68, 18.

27. (23) Kaz Grala, Ford, 68, 10.

28. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 68, 14.

29. (25) Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota, 68, 8.

30. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, 68, 7.

31. (19) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 68, 15.

32. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 68, 5.

33. (36) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 68, 9.

34. (39) Noah Gragson, Ford, 67, 3.

35. (31) Josh Berry, Ford, 67, 3.

36. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, 66, 0.

37. (33) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 66, 3.

38. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, garage, 51, 9.

39. (13) Justin Haley, Ford, disqualified, 68, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 85.227 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 43 minutes, 15 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.692 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 4 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-12; C.Bell 13-19; W.Byron 20-28; D.Hamlin 29-31; W.Byron 32-33; R.Chastain 34-43; W.Byron 44; T.Gibbs 45; T.Reddick 46; C.Bell 47-48; M.Truex 49-50; W.Byron 51-68

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 5 times for 42 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 10 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 9 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 220; 2. T.Gibbs, 215; 3. R.Blaney, 211; 4. D.Hamlin, 206; 5. K.Larson, 205; 6. W.Byron, 183; 7. C.Bell, 183; 8. R.Chastain, 182; 9. C.Elliott, 173; 10. T.Reddick, 171; 11. A.Bowman, 165; 12. C.Buescher, 153; 13. K.Busch, 150; 14. D.Suárez, 148; 15. J.Nemechek, 144; 16. B.Keselowski, 134.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

