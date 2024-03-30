Morgan becomes 2nd MLS player with 6 goal in March, RBNY ties Orlando 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored for New York to become just second player in MLS history to score…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored for New York to become just second player in MLS history to score six goals in the month of March as the Red Bulls played Orlando City to a 1-1 tie Saturday night.

Morgan buried a penalty kick to give the Red Bulls (3-1-2) 1-0 lead in the 21st minute after he was taken down in the area by Kyle Smith. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC, 2019) as the only players in league history with six goals in March.

Morgan had a breakout season in 2022, his first with the Red Bulls, scoring a career-high 14 goals after having seven goals in two years with Inter Miami but played just five games in 2023 due to a hip injury. The 27-year-old was coming off a three-goal explosion — his second career hat trick — in RBNY’s 4-0 win over his old team.

Iván Angulo played a cross that was redirected by Jack Lynn before it deflected off New York’s Noah Eile, who replaced Andres Reyes in the 68th minute, for an own goal that made it 1-1 in the 89th.

Orlando had 62% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 14-7.

New York’s Carlos Coronel finished with four saves. Pedro Gallese stopped one shot for Orlando (1-3-2).

