Miami Open Results

Friday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,995,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-4.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.