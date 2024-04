Miami Open Results

Tuesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,995,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami…

Tuesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Nicolas Jarry (22), Chile, def. Casper Ruud (7), Norway, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti (23), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, def. Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Victoria Azarenka (27), Belarus, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, def. Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-8.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Wang Xiyu, China, and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-4, 10-1.

Irina Khromacheva and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.

