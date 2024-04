Miami Open Results

Friday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,995,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami…

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Ugo Humbert (14), France, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Emma Navarro (20), United States, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (21), Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

