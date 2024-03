Miami Open Results

Wednesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,995,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami…

Wednesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Luca van Assche, France, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Darwin Blanch, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-4, 7-5.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Martin Damm Jr, United States, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Arthur Fils, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Lukas Klein, Slovakia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Maria Timofeeva, Russia, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Zhu Lin, China, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Erika Andreeva, Russia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-1.

Emiliana Arango, Colombia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Storm Hunter, Australia, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

