Mets host the Brewers in the season opener

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets
New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Mets: Jose Quintana (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
New York had a 75-87 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Mets slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.
Milwaukee went 92-70 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Brewers averaged eight hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Mets: David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)
Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)
