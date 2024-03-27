Mets host the Brewers in the season opener

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Mets: Jose…

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Mets: Jose Quintana (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York had a 75-87 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Mets slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee went 92-70 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Brewers averaged eight hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mets: David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

