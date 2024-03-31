Mets aim to avoid series sweep against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (2-0) vs. New York Mets (0-2) New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (0-0);…

Milwaukee Brewers (2-0) vs. New York Mets (0-2)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (0-0); Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -136, Brewers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the New York Mets.

New York had a 75-87 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Mets batted .238 as a team in the 2023 season with a .723 OPS.

Milwaukee had a 92-70 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Brewers averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

