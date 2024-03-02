Melodie Daoust scores in her PWHL debut to help Montreal beat Boston 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Melodie Daoust was in fine form for her Professional Women’s Hockey League debut as Montreal beat Boston…

MONTREAL (AP) — Melodie Daoust was in fine form for her Professional Women’s Hockey League debut as Montreal beat Boston 3-1 in front of a crowd of 3,232 at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday.

The three-time Olympian made her debut on the first line, alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. The 32-year-old forward signed a 10-day agreement Saturday. Her stellar performance earned her the game’s first star.

Poulin and Erin Ambrose scored for Montreal, and Elaine Chuli stopped 30 shots.

Captain Hilary Knight scored and Aerin Frankel made 32 saves for Boston.

Montreal was first on the scoreboard as Poulin scored her seventh of the season at 3:51 of the first.

The first period was physical, marked by Boston’s strong defensive pressure. Montreal would be first on the penalty kill, however, after defender Catherine Daoust got a two-minute minor for tripping.

Montreal had no problem killing the penalty and managed to go ahead 2-0 at 4:50 in the second as Melodie Daoust scored her first PWHL goal, assisted by Poulin.

Late in the period, Boston trimmed Montreal’s lead as Knight scored her third of the season, assisted by Alina Müller who forced a Montreal turnover to take possession. Montreal headed into the second intermission ahead 2-1.

Ambrose notched her third goal of the season, assisted by Mariah Keopple and Poulin at 2:29 of the third, helping Montreal reclaim its two-goal lead.

UP NEXT

Boston: Visits Toronto on Wednesday.

Montreal: Visits New York on Wednesday.

