Matteo Manassero closes in on 1st win in 11 years. The Italian was once a prodigy in European golf

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — Matteo Manassero, once a prodigy in European golf, stayed on course for a first win in more than a decade after retaining his one-stroke lead following the third round of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa on Saturday.

The Italian backed up his career-best 11-under 61 in Friday’s second round at Glendower Golf Club by shooting 67 to move onto 20-under par for the tournament. His nearest challengers are Shaun Norris of South Africa (65) and Jordan Smith of England (65).

Manassero became the youngest ever winner on the European tour — at age 17 — at the Castelló Masters Costa Azahar in Spain in 2010. That was the first of four titles in a three-year stretch that included winning the tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He has since struggled and even dropped off the European tour, only to regain his card at the end of last year after some time on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

The 30-year-old Manassero is currently ranked No. 381.

The No. 449-ranked Norris and Smith, ranked No. 96, are previous winners on the European tour.

Oliver Bekker of South Africa (68) and Angel Hidalgo of Spain (67) are two shots back in a share of fourth place.

