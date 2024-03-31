Marlins head into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (3-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-3) Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-0); Marlins: Trevor…

Pittsburgh Pirates (3-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-3)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -127, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami had an 84-78 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .259 and slugging .405.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Pirates scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.9 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

