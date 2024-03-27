Marlins and Pirates meet in season opener

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins
Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -135, Pirates +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Miami had an 84-78 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .259.
Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .392 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.
INJURIES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.