Mariners fifth starter Bryan Woo to begin season on injured list with elbow inflammation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start the season with No. 5 starter Bryan Woo on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said Monday there is no structural damage in the pitching elbow and the hope is the inflammation will subside in about seven to 10 days and allow Woo to start throwing again.

Hollander said it’s similar to last season when Woo had a short stint on the injured list in August.

Woo went 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 starts last season for the Mariners after being called up from the minors. He pitched 87 2/3 innings with Seattle.

The injury will test Seattle’s starting rotation depth as top prospect Emerson Hancock will begin the season in the rotation. Hancock was slated to begin the season at Triple-A Tacoma, but instead is scheduled to be on the mound next Monday when the Mariners open a series with Cleveland.

Hancock made three starts late last season with the Mariners before being shut down with a lat strain.

Seattle will also start the season with relievers Matt Brash (elbow strain), Gregory Santos (lat strain) and Eduard Bazardo (rotator cuff strain) on the injured list. Brash likely won’t be back until May, while Bazardo could be ready toward the end of April. Santos has an MRI scheduled for later this week that will determine when his throwing program can resume.

