LIV Golf Money Leaders

|Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas
|Trn
|Money
|Joaquin Niemann
|3
|$8,162,500
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|$4,882,500
|Sergio Garcia
|3
|$2,694,643
|Talor Gooch
|3
|$2,676,250
|Jon Rahm
|3
|$2,575,000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|3
|$2,392,500
|Peter Uihlein
|3
|$2,067,083
|Charl Schwartzel
|3
|$2,060,000
|Dean Burmester
|3
|$1,643,810
|Bryson Dechambeau
|3
|$1,599,167
|Brooks Koepka
|3
|$1,390,000
|Jason Kokrak
|3
|$1,361,875
|Charles Howell III
|3
|$1,353,750
|Paul Casey
|3
|$1,242,500
|Matthew Wolff
|3
|$1,189,150
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3
|$1,059,643
|Adrian Meronk
|3
|$1,040,417
|Graeme McDowell
|3
|$980,000
|Sebastian Munoz
|3
|$942,167
|Anirban Lahiri
|3
|$855,417
|Cameron Smith
|3
|$854,375
|Richard Bland
|3
|$791,250
|Caleb Surratt
|3
|$760,000
|Abraham Ancer
|3
|$733,500
|Phil Mickelson
|3
|$724,583
|David Puig
|3
|$664,643
|Kevin Na
|3
|$662,143
|Matt Jones
|3
|$655,000
|Sam Horsfield
|3
|$610,000
|Bubba Watson
|3
|$606,250
|Cameron Tringale
|3
|$603,000
|Henrik Stenson
|3
|$565,000
|Lucas Herbert
|3
|$541,125
|Branden Grace
|3
|$533,143
|Marc Leishman
|3
|$530,375
|Patrick Reed
|3
|$525,417
|Pat Perez
|3
|$523,833
|Carlos Ortiz
|3
|$520,060
|Laurie Canter
|3
|$503,500
|Brendan Steele
|3
|$468,000
|Kalle Samooja
|3
|$459,375
|Ian Poulter
|3
|$443,500
|Danny Lee
|3
|$434,167
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|3
|$433,750
|Thomas Pieters
|3
|$427,500
|Kieran Vincent
|3
|$411,875
|Euginio Chacarra
|3
|$405,625
|Scott Vincent
|3
|$387,500
|Harold Varner III
|3
|$371,250
|Martin Kaymer
|3
|$352,500
|Lee Westwood
|3
|$344,792
|Mito Pereira
|3
|$340,000
|Andy Ogletree
|3
|$312,500
|Hudson Swafford
|3
|$248,750
|Anthony Kim
|1
|$50,000
|Wade Ormsby
|1
|$16,650
