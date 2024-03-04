LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas Trn Money Joaquin Niemann 3 $8,162,500 Dustin Johnson 3…

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas Trn Money Joaquin Niemann 3 $8,162,500 Dustin Johnson 3 $4,882,500 Sergio Garcia 3 $2,694,643 Talor Gooch 3 $2,676,250 Jon Rahm 3 $2,575,000 Louis Oosthuizen 3 $2,392,500 Peter Uihlein 3 $2,067,083 Charl Schwartzel 3 $2,060,000 Dean Burmester 3 $1,643,810 Bryson Dechambeau 3 $1,599,167 Brooks Koepka 3 $1,390,000 Jason Kokrak 3 $1,361,875 Charles Howell III 3 $1,353,750 Paul Casey 3 $1,242,500 Matthew Wolff 3 $1,189,150 Tyrrell Hatton 3 $1,059,643 Adrian Meronk 3 $1,040,417 Graeme McDowell 3 $980,000 Sebastian Munoz 3 $942,167 Anirban Lahiri 3 $855,417 Cameron Smith 3 $854,375 Richard Bland 3 $791,250 Caleb Surratt 3 $760,000 Abraham Ancer 3 $733,500 Phil Mickelson 3 $724,583 David Puig 3 $664,643 Kevin Na 3 $662,143 Matt Jones 3 $655,000 Sam Horsfield 3 $610,000 Bubba Watson 3 $606,250 Cameron Tringale 3 $603,000 Henrik Stenson 3 $565,000 Lucas Herbert 3 $541,125 Branden Grace 3 $533,143 Marc Leishman 3 $530,375 Patrick Reed 3 $525,417 Pat Perez 3 $523,833 Carlos Ortiz 3 $520,060 Laurie Canter 3 $503,500 Brendan Steele 3 $468,000 Kalle Samooja 3 $459,375 Ian Poulter 3 $443,500 Danny Lee 3 $434,167 Jinichiro Kozuma 3 $433,750 Thomas Pieters 3 $427,500 Kieran Vincent 3 $411,875 Euginio Chacarra 3 $405,625 Scott Vincent 3 $387,500 Harold Varner III 3 $371,250 Martin Kaymer 3 $352,500 Lee Westwood 3 $344,792 Mito Pereira 3 $340,000 Andy Ogletree 3 $312,500 Hudson Swafford 3 $248,750 Anthony Kim 1 $50,000 Wade Ormsby 1 $16,650

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.