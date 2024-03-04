Live Radio
LIV Golf Money Leaders

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 2:42 PM

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas
Trn Money
Joaquin Niemann 3 $8,162,500
Dustin Johnson 3 $4,882,500
Sergio Garcia 3 $2,694,643
Talor Gooch 3 $2,676,250
Jon Rahm 3 $2,575,000
Louis Oosthuizen 3 $2,392,500
Peter Uihlein 3 $2,067,083
Charl Schwartzel 3 $2,060,000
Dean Burmester 3 $1,643,810
Bryson Dechambeau 3 $1,599,167
Brooks Koepka 3 $1,390,000
Jason Kokrak 3 $1,361,875
Charles Howell III 3 $1,353,750
Paul Casey 3 $1,242,500
Matthew Wolff 3 $1,189,150
Tyrrell Hatton 3 $1,059,643
Adrian Meronk 3 $1,040,417
Graeme McDowell 3 $980,000
Sebastian Munoz 3 $942,167
Anirban Lahiri 3 $855,417
Cameron Smith 3 $854,375
Richard Bland 3 $791,250
Caleb Surratt 3 $760,000
Abraham Ancer 3 $733,500
Phil Mickelson 3 $724,583
David Puig 3 $664,643
Kevin Na 3 $662,143
Matt Jones 3 $655,000
Sam Horsfield 3 $610,000
Bubba Watson 3 $606,250
Cameron Tringale 3 $603,000
Henrik Stenson 3 $565,000
Lucas Herbert 3 $541,125
Branden Grace 3 $533,143
Marc Leishman 3 $530,375
Patrick Reed 3 $525,417
Pat Perez 3 $523,833
Carlos Ortiz 3 $520,060
Laurie Canter 3 $503,500
Brendan Steele 3 $468,000
Kalle Samooja 3 $459,375
Ian Poulter 3 $443,500
Danny Lee 3 $434,167
Jinichiro Kozuma 3 $433,750
Thomas Pieters 3 $427,500
Kieran Vincent 3 $411,875
Euginio Chacarra 3 $405,625
Scott Vincent 3 $387,500
Harold Varner III 3 $371,250
Martin Kaymer 3 $352,500
Lee Westwood 3 $344,792
Mito Pereira 3 $340,000
Andy Ogletree 3 $312,500
Hudson Swafford 3 $248,750
Anthony Kim 1 $50,000
Wade Ormsby 1 $16,650

