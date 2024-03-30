Larson wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond on Easter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson turned a fast lap at 120.332 mph on Saturday to win the pole position…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson turned a fast lap at 120.332 mph on Saturday to win the pole position for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Larson, the defending race winner, barely edged Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for his first pole of the season. Elliott was slower by just 0.002 seconds.

Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing qualified third and Alex Bowman, another Hendrick driver, was fourth. Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing and Todd Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports will start in the third row, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs and Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano.

Truex, the points leader through six races, is the only driver to have finished on the lead lap in every race.

