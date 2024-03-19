Kings guard Kevin Huerter knocked out of game versus Grizzlies with shoulder injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter left Monday night’s game against Memphis with a left shoulder injury…

Huerter was attempting a layup 1:51 into the first quarter when Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane made contact with his left arm, sending him to the ground. Bane was called for a common foul.

Huerter briefly remained on the floor before heading to the locker room while cradling his arm.

Kings coach Mike Brown did not have an update on Huerter’s injury after the game, which Sacramento won 121-111 in overtime.

“Obviously, with this team, it’s always next-man-up mentality,” Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “We have to be ready to play without Kev if it is some kind of long-time thing.”

The 25-year-old Huerter missed Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a bruised right leg and returned to the lineup Saturday against the New York Knicks.

Huerter is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season and shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

