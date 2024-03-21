Kings guard Kevin Huerter is sidelined with injured left shoulder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will be sidelined with a dislocated left shoulder and labral tear.…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will be sidelined with a dislocated left shoulder and labral tear.

Huerter has been out since getting injured Monday night in the first quarter of a win against Memphis. The team said Thursday that treatment options are being evaluated and gave no time frame for when Huerter might be able to return.

Sacramento is currently locked in a tight race to avoid the play-in tournament, with the Kings coming into the day in sixth place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Dallas and Phoenix. The top six teams in the West will advance to the playoffs with the next four trying to qualify through the play-in tournament.

Huerter has started 59 games this season for the Kings and is averaging 10.2 points per game — down from 15.2 points per game last season in his first campaign with Sacramento. His 3-point shooting has also dropped from 40.2% last season to 36.1% this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.