Kevin Pillar gets $1 million salary in new deal with Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Kevin Pillar’s one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox calls for a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while assigned to the minors.

Pillar could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 for 150 and each additional 25 through 375.

The White Sox put catcher Max Stassi on the 10-day injured list Monday and agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Robbie Grossman. Catcher Korey Lee was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal that called for a $3 million salary if added to the 40-man roster but he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old.

Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitting .228 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 81 games.

Stassi, acquired in a December trade with the Braves, is dealing with left hip inflammation. He can be reinstated from the IL as soon as April 4.

Stassi’s injury means Lee likely will begin the season as Chicago’s backup catcher. The White Sox signed Martín Maldonado to a one-year contract in January.

Chicago got Lee when it traded reliever Kendall Graveman to Houston in July. Lee played in 24 games for the White Sox last year, batting .077 (5 for 65) with his first major league home run.

