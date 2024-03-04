Kaprizov gets another hat trick to help Wild beat Sharks 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov posted his second hat trick in less than two weeks, scoring the go-ahead…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov posted his second hat trick in less than two weeks, scoring the go-ahead goal with 3:59 left to lift the Minnesota Wild past the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Sunday night.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild, who outshot the Sharks 32-15 and stopped a three-game losing streak. Filip Gustavsson finished with 12 saves.

Former Wild centers Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm each scored to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the second period, and Anthony Duclair made it 3-2 for San Jose off an unassisted breakaway just 23 seconds into the third period. Kaapo Kahkonen had 28 saves and fell to 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. The Sharks are 1-7-2 in their last nine games.

CANUCKS 2, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Conor Garland scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Vancouver snapped a two-gameskid.

Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks, and Casey DeSmith had 18 saves to pick up his first win since Jan. 9. Vancouver went back on top of the Western Conference with 85 points with its second win in eight games.

Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim and Lukas Dostal stopped 29 shots as the Ducks were looking for their first three-game winning streak since early November.

JETS 5, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Barron scored the tiebreaking goal on a partial breakaway with 6:05 remaining and Winnipeg got its ninth win in 11 games.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Sean Monahan sealed the win with empty-net goals over the final 81 seconds, and the Jets rallied from a third-period deficit for the second consecutive night.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter also scored in helping the Jets move into a tie with idle Dallas atop the Central Division standings. Laurent Brossoit stopped 17 shots to improve to 10-4-2.

JJ Peterka and Eric Robinson scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

COYOTES 5, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Guenther had a goal and two assists, Jason Zucker and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist, and Arizona dealt Washington a significant defeat in the playoff race.

Logan Cooley scored on a breakaway, Michael Kesselring also had a goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Coyotes, who have won two in a row since ending a 14-game losing streak.

Sonny Milano and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington, and Charlie Lindgren had 23 saves.

After wasting a valuable opportunity against one of the NHL’s bottom five teams, Washington sits six points back of the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and seven behind Tampa Bay and Detroit for one of the two Eastern Conference wild cards.

KINGS 5, DEVILS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored three goals for his second career hat trick, Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Los Angeles beat New Jersey.

Alex Laferriere also scored, Cam Talbot made 30 saves, and the Kings won for the eighth time in 12 games under interim coach Jim Hiller.

Nico Daws was replaced in the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots for the Devils, who have lost five of seven. Timo Meier scored, and Akira Schmid made eight saves in relief.

OILERS 6, PENGUINS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored two goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists as Edmonton beat Pittsburgh for its fourth straight win.

Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers, who are 31-8-1 in their last 40 games. Calvin Pickard stopped 22 shots.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins in their third straight loss. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 31 saves.

