Kane scores hat trick and sets up 2 goals as Bayern routs Mainz 8-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane is closing in on Robert Lewandowski’s goal record in a single Bundesliga season at his first attempt.

The England captain scored a hat trick and set up two goals as Bayern Munich reduced Bayer Leverkusen’s lead to seven points with an 8-1 rout of Mainz on Saturday.

It was the second straight game that Kane scored two goals or more, and the second successive match in which Bayern looked like its old self after a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane now has 30 goals in just 25 Bundesliga appearances. Nine rounds remain for him to outscore Lewandowski’s mark of 41 from 2021.

“I believe Harry can do everything,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “He does what he has always done throughout his career. He scores, he’s a role model, he’s a great example.”

Bayern didn’t have to wait long for a familiar face to break the deadlock when Jamal Musiala set up Kane for his 28th goal of the season in the 13th minute.

Kane struck the post with a header and Leon Goretzka connected with the rebound to make it 2-0 in the 19th.

But then Nadiem Amiri pulled one back with a thumping free kick in the 31st.

Kane made it 3-1 before the break, and Musiala set up Thomas Müller for 4-1 after it.

Kane returned Musiala’s earlier favor for the 21-year-old Germany midfielder to score in the 61st and Bayern still pushed for more.

Serge Gnabry made it six goals with his heel in the 66th, and Kane completed his fourth Bundesliga hat trick in the 70th.

Goretzka completed the rout in injury time.

The only damper from a Bayern perspective was the injury that forced Alphonso Davis off early after getting a kick to the face.

Leverkusen can restore its 10-point lead with a win over visiting Wolfsburg on Sunday.

DORTMUND DIGS DEEP

Jadon Sancho scored his first goal since returning to Borussia Dortmund and his team held on to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 away to stay fourth.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 21st with a spectacular overhead kick, and Sancho made it 2-0 by going past a defender and beating Bremen ’keeper Michael Zetterer at his near post in the 38th.

Dortmund maintained control over the first half until Marcel Sabitzer was sent off in stoppage time for a bad challenge on the back of Mitchell Weiser’s ankle.

Bremen pushed forward with more confidence in the second half and duly scored through Justin Njinmah in the 70th.

Zetterer denied Karin Adeyemi an immediate response before the visitors ground out the win.

DERBY DRAW

Cologne substitute Damion Downs, a 19-year-old German-American striker, scored for a 3-3 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Rhine derby.

Local police made more than 200 arrests after rival fans clashed outside the stadium on Friday night.

Darmstadt coach Torsten Lieberknecht made seven changes to the team that lost 6-0 at home to Augsburg last weekend but it didn’t stop his side conceding an own-goal in the third minute in Leipzig.

Leipzig went on to win 2-0.

Also, Augsburg held on to beat Heidenheim 1-0.

