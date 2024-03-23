Julio, Katranis score in second half, Real Salt Lake rallies past Whitecaps 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anderson Julio and Alexandros Katranis scored second-half goals with assists from Fidel Barajas and Real…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anderson Julio and Alexandros Katranis scored second-half goals with assists from Fidel Barajas and Real Salt Lake rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Vancouver (2-1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime after former Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach used an assist from Brian White to score in the 33rd minute.

Real Salt Lake (2-2-1) waited until the 70th minute to score the equalizer with Barajas picking up an assist on Anderson Julio’s first goal of the season. Six minutes later Barajas fed defender Alexandros Katranis for his first career goal and a 2-1 lead. Katranis was making his first start and second appearance.

Zac MacMath saved two shots for Real Salt Lake. Yohei Takaoka totaled two saves for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver entered play off to its best start since 2012. The Whitecaps had allowed just two goals through their first three matches, their lowest total since 2014.

Real Salt Lake returns home to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Vancouver will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

