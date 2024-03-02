Josef Martinez’ goal lifts Montreal over Dallas 2-1, spoiling Dallas debut of Petar Musa

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Josef Martinez scored on a breakaway in the 60th minute, lifting Montreal to a 2-1 victory…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Josef Martinez scored on a breakaway in the 60th minute, lifting Montreal to a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Saturday night, spoiling the debut of celebrated newcomer Petar Musa of Dallas.

After Ruan Gregorio Teixeira took the ball deep into the Dallas side, he slipped a pass to Martinez who beat Dallas goalie Maarten Paes to the ball and scored into the vacated net to give Montreal its 2-1 lead.

The goal by Martinez was the only score of the second half.

Late in the first half, Musa scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box with an assist by Bernard Kamungo. The goal tied the score after Jules-Anthony Vilsaint had put Montreal ahead 1-0 in the 20th minute.

Musa is a 25-year-old Croatian international striker who FC Dallas signed from Portuguese giants SL Benfica in January in a club-record deal. Earlier in his career, Musa became the Czech first division’s top scorer as a 21-year-old with 14 goals.

CF Montreal picked up its first win on the road against Dallas, improving to 1-4-1 at Toyota Stadium.

Each team had 10 shots; Dallas with seven on goal and Montreal with six.

Paes had four saves for Dallas and Jonathan Sirois six for Montreal (1-0-1).

Dallas (1-1) hits the road to take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Montreal plays at Miami on March 10 in the third of six consecutive road matches to open the season. Montreal’s home opener is April 13 against Cincinnati.

