Jonsson Workwear Open Scores

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 9:55 AM

Saturday

At Glendower Golf Club

Johannesburg

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72

Third Round

Matteo Manassero, Italy 68-61-67—196
Shaun Norris, South Africa 66-66-65—197
Jordan L. Smith, England 66-66-65—197
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 65-65-68—198
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 67-64-67—198
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 64-67-68—199
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 66-68-66—200
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 67-64-69—200
Guxin Chen, China 71-64-66—201
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67-66—201
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-66-69—202
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 65-70-67—202
Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-67-67—202
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-67-67—203
Clement Sordet, France 69-68-66—203
Louis De Jager, South Africa 65-69-70—204
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 70-65-69—204
Alexander Levy, France 67-69-68—204
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 67-66-71—204
JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-68-67—204
Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-68-67—204
Jason Scrivener, Australia 68-66-70—204
Andy Sullivan, England 70-67-67—204
Paul Waring, England 67-70-67—204
Sam Bairstow, England 67-67-71—205
Matthew Baldwin, England 70-69-66—205
Ugo Coussaud, France 68-65-72—205
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 69-70-66—205
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 68-66-71—205
Julien Guerrier, France 68-71-66—205
Romain Langasque, France 67-69-69—205
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 70-67-68—205
Freddy Schott, Germany 71-64-70—205
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 68-68-69—205
Oliver Wilson, England 69-68-68—205
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 70-66-70—206
Wu Ashun, China 70-68-68—206
Jean Hugo, South Africa 71-69-66—206
Hurly Long, Germany 68-66-72—206
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-70-68—207
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 64-71-72—207
Nacho Elvira, Spain 69-69-69—207
Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 69-68-70—207
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 68-68-71—207
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-68-69—207
Jovan Rebula, South Africa 70-68-69—207
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 67-70-70—207
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 68-70-69—207
Albert Venter, South Africa 71-67-69—207
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-71-69—208
Luca Filippi, South Africa 72-65-71—208
Musiwalo Nethunzwi, South Africa 70-66-72—208
Daniel Brown, England 70-70-69—209
Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-70-70—209
Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69—209
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 71-68-71—210
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 70-66-74—210
Kyle McClatchie, South Africa 69-71-70—210
Callum Mowat, South Africa 70-68-72—210
Johannes Veerman, United States 68-70-72—210
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-71-70—210
Robin Williams, South Africa 66-70-74—210
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 71-69-71—211
Hennie Otto, South Africa 72-68-71—211
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 71-69-71—211
Wynand Dingle, South Africa 70-69-73—212
Will Enefer, England 69-71-72—212
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 72-68-72—212
Lyle Rowe, South Africa 68-71-73—212
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 68-69-75—212
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 69-69-74—212
Gunner Wiebe, United States 68-70-74—212
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 68-71-74—213
Karabo Mokoena, South Africa 69-71-73—213
Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 75-65-74—214
Francesco Laporta, Italy 72-67-75—214
JJ Senekal, South Africa 70-70-76—216

