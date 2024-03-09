Jonsson Workwear Open Scores

Saturday At Glendower Golf Club Johannesburg Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Third Round Matteo Manassero, Italy 68-61-67—196 Shaun…

Saturday

At Glendower Golf Club

Johannesburg

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72

Third Round

Matteo Manassero, Italy 68-61-67—196 Shaun Norris, South Africa 66-66-65—197 Jordan L. Smith, England 66-66-65—197 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 65-65-68—198 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 67-64-67—198 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 64-67-68—199 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 66-68-66—200 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 67-64-69—200 Guxin Chen, China 71-64-66—201 Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67-66—201 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-66-69—202 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 65-70-67—202 Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-67-67—202 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-67-67—203 Clement Sordet, France 69-68-66—203 Louis De Jager, South Africa 65-69-70—204 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 70-65-69—204 Alexander Levy, France 67-69-68—204 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 67-66-71—204 JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-68-67—204 Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-68-67—204 Jason Scrivener, Australia 68-66-70—204 Andy Sullivan, England 70-67-67—204 Paul Waring, England 67-70-67—204 Sam Bairstow, England 67-67-71—205 Matthew Baldwin, England 70-69-66—205 Ugo Coussaud, France 68-65-72—205 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 69-70-66—205 Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 68-66-71—205 Julien Guerrier, France 68-71-66—205 Romain Langasque, France 67-69-69—205 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 70-67-68—205 Freddy Schott, Germany 71-64-70—205 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 68-68-69—205 Oliver Wilson, England 69-68-68—205 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 70-66-70—206 Wu Ashun, China 70-68-68—206 Jean Hugo, South Africa 71-69-66—206 Hurly Long, Germany 68-66-72—206 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-70-68—207 Keenan Davidse, South Africa 64-71-72—207 Nacho Elvira, Spain 69-69-69—207 Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 69-68-70—207 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 68-68-71—207 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-68-69—207 Jovan Rebula, South Africa 70-68-69—207 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 67-70-70—207 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 68-70-69—207 Albert Venter, South Africa 71-67-69—207 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-71-69—208 Luca Filippi, South Africa 72-65-71—208 Musiwalo Nethunzwi, South Africa 70-66-72—208 Daniel Brown, England 70-70-69—209 Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-70-70—209 Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69—209 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 71-68-71—210 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 70-66-74—210 Kyle McClatchie, South Africa 69-71-70—210 Callum Mowat, South Africa 70-68-72—210 Johannes Veerman, United States 68-70-72—210 MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-71-70—210 Robin Williams, South Africa 66-70-74—210 Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 71-69-71—211 Hennie Otto, South Africa 72-68-71—211 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 71-69-71—211 Wynand Dingle, South Africa 70-69-73—212 Will Enefer, England 69-71-72—212 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 72-68-72—212 Lyle Rowe, South Africa 68-71-73—212 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 68-69-75—212 Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 69-69-74—212 Gunner Wiebe, United States 68-70-74—212 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 68-71-74—213 Karabo Mokoena, South Africa 69-71-73—213 Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 75-65-74—214 Francesco Laporta, Italy 72-67-75—214 JJ Senekal, South Africa 70-70-76—216

