Jonsson Workwear Open Scores

Saturday
At Glendower Golf Club
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
Third Round
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|68-61-67—196
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|66-66-65—197
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|66-66-65—197
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|65-65-68—198
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|67-64-67—198
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|64-67-68—199
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|66-68-66—200
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|67-64-69—200
|Guxin Chen, China
|71-64-66—201
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|68-67-66—201
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|67-66-69—202
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|65-70-67—202
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|68-67-67—202
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|69-67-67—203
|Clement Sordet, France
|69-68-66—203
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|65-69-70—204
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|70-65-69—204
|Alexander Levy, France
|67-69-68—204
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|67-66-71—204
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|69-68-67—204
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|69-68-67—204
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|68-66-70—204
|Andy Sullivan, England
|70-67-67—204
|Paul Waring, England
|67-70-67—204
|Sam Bairstow, England
|67-67-71—205
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|70-69-66—205
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|68-65-72—205
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|69-70-66—205
|Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe
|68-66-71—205
|Julien Guerrier, France
|68-71-66—205
|Romain Langasque, France
|67-69-69—205
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|70-67-68—205
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|71-64-70—205
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|68-68-69—205
|Oliver Wilson, England
|69-68-68—205
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|70-66-70—206
|Wu Ashun, China
|70-68-68—206
|Jean Hugo, South Africa
|71-69-66—206
|Hurly Long, Germany
|68-66-72—206
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|69-70-68—207
|Keenan Davidse, South Africa
|64-71-72—207
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|69-69-69—207
|Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark
|69-68-70—207
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|68-68-71—207
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|70-68-69—207
|Jovan Rebula, South Africa
|70-68-69—207
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|67-70-70—207
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|68-70-69—207
|Albert Venter, South Africa
|71-67-69—207
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|68-71-69—208
|Luca Filippi, South Africa
|72-65-71—208
|Musiwalo Nethunzwi, South Africa
|70-66-72—208
|Daniel Brown, England
|70-70-69—209
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|69-70-70—209
|Matthew Spacey, South Africa
|72-68-69—209
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|71-68-71—210
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|70-66-74—210
|Kyle McClatchie, South Africa
|69-71-70—210
|Callum Mowat, South Africa
|70-68-72—210
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|68-70-72—210
|MJ Viljoen, South Africa
|69-71-70—210
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|66-70-74—210
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|71-69-71—211
|Hennie Otto, South Africa
|72-68-71—211
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden
|71-69-71—211
|Wynand Dingle, South Africa
|70-69-73—212
|Will Enefer, England
|69-71-72—212
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|72-68-72—212
|Lyle Rowe, South Africa
|68-71-73—212
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|68-69-75—212
|Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa
|69-69-74—212
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|68-70-74—212
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|68-71-74—213
|Karabo Mokoena, South Africa
|69-71-73—213
|Rupert Kaminski, South Africa
|75-65-74—214
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|72-67-75—214
|JJ Senekal, South Africa
|70-70-76—216
