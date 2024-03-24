Jakob Chychrun breaks late tie with his 2nd power-play goal, Senators beat Oilers 5-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun broke a tie with 3:03 left with his second power-play goal of game…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun broke a tie with 3:03 left with his second power-play goal of game to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Sunday night.

With Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm off for holding, Chychrun scored on the second of Ottawa’s three third-period shots, with the third coming on Parker Kelly’s empty-netter.

“Not a lot of O-zone time in the third that’s for sure,” Chychrun said. “The boys did a heck of a job of sticking with it and finding a way. We talk about it all the time. We feel like we’ve had games this year where we play really well and have a lot of chances and out-chance the other team and don’t get the result we want and it’s kind of the opposite tonight.”

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves.

“They out-chanced us and we had a goalie that was standing on his head for us and we’re able to find a way at the end, so it’s nice to come out on top of this one,” Chychrun said.

Zach Hyman scored his 50th goal for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid had two assists to push his season total to 91 and join Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey as the only Oilers to reach 90.

“There are so many people who have sacrificed … and obviously this is a milestone that I don’t think anyone thought I would ever get to when I started my career and I got to it, which is pretty crazy,” said Hyman, whose previous career high was 36. “And I had a lot of help, playing with a couple special players, especially Connor, and I wouldn’t be in this position without him. It was fitting that he was able to set me up for it.”

Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl also scored and Calvin Pickard made 11 saves for Edmonton, coming off a 6-3 loss in Toronto on Saturday night. The Senators also played Saturday night, beating New Jersey 5-2 on the road.

“Disappointing that we didn’t come home with the two points,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Edmonton forward Evander Kane sat out for what the Oilers called a “maintenance day.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Buffalo on Wednesday night.

