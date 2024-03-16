It’s one state title down, and a chance at another awaits for the Zullo coaching family

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — It’s one state title down, and perhaps one more to go for the Zullo family. Simsbury…

date 2024-03-16

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — It's one state title down, and perhaps one more to go for the Zullo family.

Simsbury won the Connecticut state Class L girls basketball championship on Saturday night, leading the entire way and beating top-ranked Holy Cross 55-40. And earlier Saturday, Northville rallied in the final minutes to beat Elba 42-34 in the New York state girls Class D semifinals.

It’s the first state championship as a coach for Simsbury’s Sam Zullo. His father, Jim Zullo, is the coach at Northville; he’ll try for his second state title as a coach on Sunday when Northville plays top-ranked Hammond in the championship game at Troy, New York.

Jim Zullo, 80, is a member of New York’s basketball Hall of Fame and came out of retirement this season to coach a girls team for the first time – following more than 500 victories as a boys coach – at the urging of his wife. Linda Zullo died after a years-long fight with cancer on Jan. 14, one day after their son Sam, 37, became Simsbury’s all-time girls basketball wins leader.

“This whole season has been for her,” Sam Zullo said.

Amanda Gallagher scored 21 points and Olivia Jarvis scored 19 for Simsbury in their state final victory. Hailey Monroe scored 24 points in the state semifinal win for Northville.

