Italian soccer boss Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement

ROME (AP) — Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina is being investigated by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money…

ROME (AP) — Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina is being investigated by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money laundering linked to an auction of TV rights.

Gravina, who volunteered to meet with the prosecutors and denies any wrongdoing, is accused of illegally using money from the TV rights auction in 2018 when he led the third division, for the sale of a collection of medieval books and the purchase of a home in Milan.

“We asked for a hearing and we provided documentation to show that our client is innocent,” Gravina’s lawyers said in a statement. “We cleared everything up and we’re sure that the truth will quickly come out.”

Gravina was elected federation president in 2018. From 2005-18, he led the Lega Pro, which governs Serie C. He was elected to UEFA’s executive committee in April 2021 and is a vice president.

The Gravina probe emerged as part of a wider investigation by Perugia prosecutors into information leaks about top politicians to journalists by authorities assigned to an anti-Mafia task force.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.