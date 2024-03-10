IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday At Streets of St. Petersburg St.Petersburg, Fla. Lap length: 1.8 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Josef Newgarden,…

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100 laps, Running.

2. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

3. (9) Scott McLaughlin, 100, Running.

4. (8) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

5. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

6. (13) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (2) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

8. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

9. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

11. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

12. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

13. (16) Callum Ilott, 100, Running.

14. (23) Kyffin Simpson, 100, Running.

15. (26) Pietro Fittipaldi, 100, Running.

16. (22) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

17. (17) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

18. (20) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

19. (27) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

20. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

21. (21) Christian Rasmussen, 99, Running.

22. (25) Colin Braun, 99, Running.

23. (19) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 97, Running.

24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 82, Did not finish.

25. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 52, Did not finish.

27. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.867 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:29.5954.

Margin of Victory: 7.9121 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 9 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-28, Lundgaard 29-35, Newgarden 36-65, Herta 66, Newgarden 67.

Points: Newgarden 54, O’Ward 40, McLaughlin 35, Power 32, Herta 31, Palou 28, Rosenqvist 26, Rossi 24, Dixon 22, VeeKay 20.

