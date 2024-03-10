IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100 laps, Running.
2. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
3. (9) Scott McLaughlin, 100, Running.
4. (8) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
5. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
6. (13) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
7. (2) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
8. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
9. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
11. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
12. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
13. (16) Callum Ilott, 100, Running.
14. (23) Kyffin Simpson, 100, Running.
15. (26) Pietro Fittipaldi, 100, Running.
16. (22) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
17. (17) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
18. (20) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
19. (27) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
20. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
21. (21) Christian Rasmussen, 99, Running.
22. (25) Colin Braun, 99, Running.
23. (19) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 97, Running.
24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 82, Did not finish.
25. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 52, Did not finish.
27. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.867 mph.
Time of Race: 01:51:29.5954.
Margin of Victory: 7.9121 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 9 laps.
Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-28, Lundgaard 29-35, Newgarden 36-65, Herta 66, Newgarden 67.
Points: Newgarden 54, O’Ward 40, McLaughlin 35, Power 32, Herta 31, Palou 28, Rosenqvist 26, Rossi 24, Dixon 22, VeeKay 20.
