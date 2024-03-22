Hurricanes edge Flyers 3-2 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored 1:28 into overtime to keep Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen unbeaten since returning to…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored 1:28 into overtime to keep Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen unbeaten since returning to action in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Jarvis posted his 26th goal to give Carolina its fifth consecutive victory.

Anderson made 31 saves to improve to 5-0-0 following a long absence. Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield scored in the second period for the Hurricanes.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny had Philadelphia’s goals, but the Flyers lost for the third time in their last four games. Goalie Samuel Ersson made 30 saves.

Konecny’s team-leading 28th goal came with 9:44 remaining in regulation. He hadn’t scored in a month, though that consisted of just six games without a goal because he also missed six games during that stretch.

RANGERS 5, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Artemi Panarin was credited with three goals — the second when Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk knocked the puck into the Boston net in the final minute of the second period — and the New York Rangers went on to beat Boston.

The Rangers third victory over Boston in as many tries this season closed the Metropolitan Division leaders within one point of the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners for the best record in the NHL.

Adam Fox also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for New York, which has won six of its last eight games. Mika Zibanejad added an empty-netter with two minutes left, and Panarin added his career-high 41st goal of the season a minute later with the Bruins’ goal still empty.

DeBrusk and Justin Brazeau scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves. The Bruins, who have 97 points this season to New York’s 96, lost for just the second time in seven games.

RED WINGS 6, ISLANDERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin had two goals after an eight-game absence, Andrew Copp also scored twice to break a 20-game drought and Detroit beat the slumping New York Islanders.

Larkin returned from a lower-body injury to score his team-high 27th and 28th goals to help Detroit avenge a 5-3 home loss to the Islanders on Feb. 29.

Christian Fischer had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane also scored and Michael Rasmussen and Alex DeBrincat added two assists apiece. James Reimer made 33 saves in a matchup of teams battling for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mike Reilly, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves. The Islanders are 0-5-1 in their last six.

DEVILS 4, JETS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored two of the Devils’ three power-play goals, brother Luke Hughes had a career-best three assists and New Jersey stunned red-hot Winnipeg in one of their best performances in a disappointing season.

Nico Hischier scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added two assists. Timo Meier had an empty net goal and two assists, and Jake Allen made 18 saves in winning for the third time in four starts for New Jersey. The Devils also killed off all four Winnipeg power-play chances in ending the Jets’ three-game winning streak and handing them their fourth loss in 11 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a spectacular goal for the Jets, while Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves in seeing his five-game winning streak snapped.

Hischier snapped a 1-all tie at 5:59 of the third period, deflecting a Meier shot past Brossoit in the waning seconds of a penalty assessed to Dylan DeMelo for tripping Luke Hughes. Jack Hughes extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:52 with a shot from the high slot and Meier iced it with his empty net goal.

PREDATORS 3, PANTHERS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Nashville extended their franchise-record point streak to 16 games with a win over Florida.

With the win, Nashville eclipsed its 15-game point streak (14-0-1) set in 2017-18 spanning from Feb. 17 to March 19 while surging into the Western Conference’s top wild card spot in the process.

Gustav Nyqvist also scored for the Predators while Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers, who were shut out for the second time in the past three games.

Florida lost its third game in regulation for the first time all season and remains in second place in the Atlantic Division.

BLUES 5, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joel Hofer made 37 saves, Jake Neighbours scored twice and St. Louis beat Ottawa for their fifth victory in six games as they fight for the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot.

The Blues moved a point ahead of Minnesota and within two points of Vegas, with the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights holding the final spot.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko also scored.

Mark Kastelic and Dominik Kubalik scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots. The Senators have lost three straight.

OILERS 8, SABRES 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored his 47th and 48th goals, the second in Edmonton’s five-goal third period, and the Oilers overcame a two-goal deficit to rout Buffalo.

Mattias Ekholm had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl added a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse, Ryan McLeod and Connor Brown also scored and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves. Connor McDavid had four assists, two on Hyman’s goals.

The Oilers improved to 42-21-4 with their second straight victory. They are 9-1-2 in their last 12.

J.J. Peterka scored twice for Buffalo. Victor Olofsson added a goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 31 shots. The Sabres have lost three of four to fall to 33-33-5.

DUCKS 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for his first NHL shutout, Alex Killorn had his second two-goal game of the season and Anaheim beat Chicago to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Dostal became the third rookie goalie in franchise history to record a shutout, joining John Gibson (six) and Ilya Bryzgalov (one).

Frank Vatrano got his 30th goal of the season at 10:31 of the third period when the Ducks had a two-man advantage. He is the second undrafted player in franchise history to reach the 30-goal mark — joining Andy McDonald, who scored 34 in 2005-06.

Brett Leason had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had been outscored 35-7 during their skid.

Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves for Chicago, which has dropped three of its last four.

CANUCKS 4, CANADIENS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defenseman Nikita Zadorov scored twice in the first period, Casey DeSmith made 16 saves and Western Conference-leading Vancouver beat struggling Montreal.

Conor Garland and Nils Aman also scored and Ilya Mikheyev had two assists. Vancouver improved to 44-18-8, good for a three-point margin over Winnipeg, Colorado and Dallas.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 21 shots. The Canadiens have lost four in a row to fall to 25-32-12.

The Canucks smothered the Canadiens in the final period, allowing just three shots.

LIGHTNING 4, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Point scored two goals, Nikita Kucherov had four assists and Tampa Bay beat San Jose for their fifth straight win.

The Lightning, in the midst of a five-game road trip, extended their lead for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference to four points over the Red Wings.

Point broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal 34 seconds into the third period, scoring on the rebound from point-blank off a shot by Kucherov. It was Point’s 14th goal in his last 15 games. Kucherov – who leads the NHL with 122 points – extended his assist streak to 12 games, the longest in franchise history.

Anthony Duclair, who was traded to the Lightning from the Sharks at the deadline, extended the lead to 3-1 at 6:50 of the third period. Point then added his 40th goal of the season on a spectacular pass from Kucherov, who delivered a no-look feed from behind the goal line while on his knees battling for a loose puck.

Nicholas Paul also scored for Tampa Bay, and William Ecklund had San Jose’s goal.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, KRAKEN 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keegan Kolesar scored off a rebound with 1:20 left to put Vegas ahead for good in a victory over Seattle, strengthening the defending champion Golden Knights’ hold on a playoff spot.

Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson scored goals, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves. It was the second victory in a row for Thompson, who stopped 40 shots and may have given the Knights’ recent shaky play at goalie some encouragement.

Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken goal, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots.

The Knights are four points in front of St. Louis for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vegas has won four of six games, and the Kraken are 0-5-1 over their past six.

