Humbert wins Dubai title to stay perfect in finals. Frenchman beats Bublik

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ugo Humbert stayed undefeated in ATP tour finals by beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3 to win the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The Frenchman, who upset defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, improved to 6-0 in finals. He also won Marseille three weeks ago.

Humbert is set to climb four spots to a career-high No. 14 when the rankings are updated on Monday. He’ll be the first Frenchman in the top 15 since Gael Monfils three years ago.

Humbert took control of the final after breaking Bublik to clinch the first set. He broke again for a 3-1 lead in the second set. The left-hander saved the only two break points he faced.

The Frenchman saved three match points against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Bublik reached the final after Andrey Rublev was defaulted in their semifinal on Friday. Rublev yelled in the face of a line judge.

