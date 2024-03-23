Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71
Second Round
|Padraig Harrington
|63-67—130
|Thongchai Jaidee
|62-69—131
|Paul Broadhurst
|63-70—133
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|65-68—133
|Woody Austin
|66-68—134
|Steve Stricker
|67-67—134
|Y.E. Yang
|68-66—134
|Stephen Ames
|67-68—135
|Alex Cejka
|66-69—135
|K.J. Choi
|68-67—135
|David Bransdon
|67-69—136
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|72-64—136
|Paul Goydos
|68-68—136
|Jerry Kelly
|68-68—136
|Bob Estes
|66-71—137
|Doug Barron
|68-70—138
|Darren Clarke
|68-70—138
|Ernie Els
|70-68—138
|Jim Furyk
|69-69—138
|Retief Goosen
|66-72—138
|Richard Green
|70-68—138
|Mark Hensby
|69-69—138
|Heath Slocum
|67-71—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-68—138
|Steven Alker
|72-67—139
|Steve Flesch
|70-69—139
|Brian Gay
|71-68—139
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|69-70—139
|Rod Pampling
|68-71—139
|Harry Rudolph
|69-70—139
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-68—139
|Kirk Triplett
|68-71—139
|Scott Verplank
|67-72—139
|Steve Allan
|71-69—140
|Greg Chalmers
|72-68—140
|Chris DiMarco
|69-71—140
|Billy Mayfair
|67-73—140
|Scott McCarron
|69-71—140
|Tim Petrovic
|68-72—140
|Paul Stankowski
|69-71—140
|Mario Tiziani
|72-68—140
|Charlie Wi
|70-70—140
|Todd Fischer
|68-73—141
|Tim Herron
|73-68—141
|Kent Jones
|67-74—141
|Vijay Singh
|69-72—141
|Billy Andrade
|68-74—142
|David Frost
|70-72—142
|Rob Labritz
|71-71—142
|Justin Leonard
|71-71—142
|Rocco Mediate
|70-72—142
|Mark O’Meara
|71-71—142
|Scott Parel
|72-70—142
|Brett Quigley
|69-73—142
|Mike Weir
|71-71—142
|Jeff Maggert
|74-69—143
|Corey Pavin
|71-72—143
|Gene Sauers
|70-73—143
|Boo Weekley
|73-70—143
|Shane Bertsch
|69-75—144
|Joe Durant
|71-73—144
|Jay Haas
|71-73—144
|Tom Pernice
|69-75—144
|Dicky Pride
|70-74—144
|Michael Wright
|69-75—144
|Mark Calcavecchia
|77-68—145
|David Duval
|74-71—145
|Lee Janzen
|72-73—145
|Timothy O’Neal
|68-77—145
|David Toms
|72-73—145
|Stuart Appleby
|76-70—146
|Marco Dawson
|69-77—146
|Ken Duke
|74-73—147
|Tom Lehman
|73-74—147
|John Senden
|72-75—147
|Fred Funk
|74-74—148
|John Daly
|74-75—149
|Fred Couples
|69-WD
