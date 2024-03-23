Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Saturday At Newport Beach CC Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71 Second Round Padraig Harrington 63-67—130…

Saturday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71

Second Round

Padraig Harrington 63-67—130 Thongchai Jaidee 62-69—131 Paul Broadhurst 63-70—133 Miguel Angel Jimenez 65-68—133 Woody Austin 66-68—134 Steve Stricker 67-67—134 Y.E. Yang 68-66—134 Stephen Ames 67-68—135 Alex Cejka 66-69—135 K.J. Choi 68-67—135 David Bransdon 67-69—136 Ricardo Gonzalez 72-64—136 Paul Goydos 68-68—136 Jerry Kelly 68-68—136 Bob Estes 66-71—137 Doug Barron 68-70—138 Darren Clarke 68-70—138 Ernie Els 70-68—138 Jim Furyk 69-69—138 Retief Goosen 66-72—138 Richard Green 70-68—138 Mark Hensby 69-69—138 Heath Slocum 67-71—138 Ken Tanigawa 70-68—138 Steven Alker 72-67—139 Steve Flesch 70-69—139 Brian Gay 71-68—139 Jose Maria Olazabal 69-70—139 Rod Pampling 68-71—139 Harry Rudolph 69-70—139 Kevin Sutherland 71-68—139 Kirk Triplett 68-71—139 Scott Verplank 67-72—139 Steve Allan 71-69—140 Greg Chalmers 72-68—140 Chris DiMarco 69-71—140 Billy Mayfair 67-73—140 Scott McCarron 69-71—140 Tim Petrovic 68-72—140 Paul Stankowski 69-71—140 Mario Tiziani 72-68—140 Charlie Wi 70-70—140 Todd Fischer 68-73—141 Tim Herron 73-68—141 Kent Jones 67-74—141 Vijay Singh 69-72—141 Billy Andrade 68-74—142 David Frost 70-72—142 Rob Labritz 71-71—142 Justin Leonard 71-71—142 Rocco Mediate 70-72—142 Mark O’Meara 71-71—142 Scott Parel 72-70—142 Brett Quigley 69-73—142 Mike Weir 71-71—142 Jeff Maggert 74-69—143 Corey Pavin 71-72—143 Gene Sauers 70-73—143 Boo Weekley 73-70—143 Shane Bertsch 69-75—144 Joe Durant 71-73—144 Jay Haas 71-73—144 Tom Pernice 69-75—144 Dicky Pride 70-74—144 Michael Wright 69-75—144 Mark Calcavecchia 77-68—145 David Duval 74-71—145 Lee Janzen 72-73—145 Timothy O’Neal 68-77—145 David Toms 72-73—145 Stuart Appleby 76-70—146 Marco Dawson 69-77—146 Ken Duke 74-73—147 Tom Lehman 73-74—147 John Senden 72-75—147 Fred Funk 74-74—148 John Daly 74-75—149 Fred Couples 69-WD

