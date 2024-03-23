Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 23, 2024, 7:29 PM

Saturday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71

Second Round

Padraig Harrington 63-67—130
Thongchai Jaidee 62-69—131
Paul Broadhurst 63-70—133
Miguel Angel Jimenez 65-68—133
Woody Austin 66-68—134
Steve Stricker 67-67—134
Y.E. Yang 68-66—134
Stephen Ames 67-68—135
Alex Cejka 66-69—135
K.J. Choi 68-67—135
David Bransdon 67-69—136
Ricardo Gonzalez 72-64—136
Paul Goydos 68-68—136
Jerry Kelly 68-68—136
Bob Estes 66-71—137
Doug Barron 68-70—138
Darren Clarke 68-70—138
Ernie Els 70-68—138
Jim Furyk 69-69—138
Retief Goosen 66-72—138
Richard Green 70-68—138
Mark Hensby 69-69—138
Heath Slocum 67-71—138
Ken Tanigawa 70-68—138
Steven Alker 72-67—139
Steve Flesch 70-69—139
Brian Gay 71-68—139
Jose Maria Olazabal 69-70—139
Rod Pampling 68-71—139
Harry Rudolph 69-70—139
Kevin Sutherland 71-68—139
Kirk Triplett 68-71—139
Scott Verplank 67-72—139
Steve Allan 71-69—140
Greg Chalmers 72-68—140
Chris DiMarco 69-71—140
Billy Mayfair 67-73—140
Scott McCarron 69-71—140
Tim Petrovic 68-72—140
Paul Stankowski 69-71—140
Mario Tiziani 72-68—140
Charlie Wi 70-70—140
Todd Fischer 68-73—141
Tim Herron 73-68—141
Kent Jones 67-74—141
Vijay Singh 69-72—141
Billy Andrade 68-74—142
David Frost 70-72—142
Rob Labritz 71-71—142
Justin Leonard 71-71—142
Rocco Mediate 70-72—142
Mark O’Meara 71-71—142
Scott Parel 72-70—142
Brett Quigley 69-73—142
Mike Weir 71-71—142
Jeff Maggert 74-69—143
Corey Pavin 71-72—143
Gene Sauers 70-73—143
Boo Weekley 73-70—143
Shane Bertsch 69-75—144
Joe Durant 71-73—144
Jay Haas 71-73—144
Tom Pernice 69-75—144
Dicky Pride 70-74—144
Michael Wright 69-75—144
Mark Calcavecchia 77-68—145
David Duval 74-71—145
Lee Janzen 72-73—145
Timothy O’Neal 68-77—145
David Toms 72-73—145
Stuart Appleby 76-70—146
Marco Dawson 69-77—146
Ken Duke 74-73—147
Tom Lehman 73-74—147
John Senden 72-75—147
Fred Funk 74-74—148
John Daly 74-75—149
Fred Couples 69-WD

