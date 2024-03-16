Hernández sparks Crew to 3-0 victory over Red Bulls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández had a first-half goal and a second-half assist and the defending champion Columbus Crew…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández had a first-half goal and a second-half assist and the defending champion Columbus Crew cooled off the New York Red Bulls with a 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

Hernández netted his third goal of the season for the unbeaten Crew (3-0-1) when he took a pass from Yaw Yeboah and scored in the 13th minute.

The goal stood until Jacen Russell-Rowe used an assist from Hernández to score in the 56th minute, doubling the lead. Aidan Morris scored from close range off a pass from Sean Zawadzki 10 minutes later to complete the scoring.

Carlos Coronel did not have a save for the Red Bulls (2-1-1). Patrick Schulte saved two shots in earning the clean sheet for the Crew.

Columbus beat the Red Bulls at home last season, claiming a 2-1 victory on Yeboah’s second-half goal.

Columbus travels to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. New York returns home to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.