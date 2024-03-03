Haaland produces the miss of the season in the Manchester derby before atoning in stoppage time

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland might have been guilty of the miss of the season. The prolific Manchester City…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland might have been guilty of the miss of the season.

The prolific Manchester City striker was barely two yards (meters) from the goal when Phil Foden’s header reached him late in the first half of the derby against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana was nowhere to be seen. Surely Haaland couldn’t miss?

He did.

The Norway international — the top scorer in the Premier League last season and a generational talent — seemed to be caught between heading the ball and volleying it. He opted for the volley and couldn’t keep the ball down, ballooning the ball over the crossbar.

Haaland atoned for his glaring miss by scoring City’s third goal in stoppage time to complete the team’s second-half recovery from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

“He can miss this one, it is the reaction,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Haaland. “He is sad for 10 seconds and he can miss five more and is sad for 10 seconds in his mind but after that erase it and onto the next one.

“The great, great players I met, and I’ve been fortunate as a player and especially a manager, they have that incredible ability to forget in an instant. It’s painful, it has to be, but they forget it as quick as possible. Tennis players, golf players, basketball players, when they miss, and everyone misses, they say, ‘OK,’ smile, be positive and go for the next. That defines the great players and he did it.”

Haaland has a league-high 18 goals this campaign.

