Gujarat Titans dispatch Sunrisers Hyderabad to move into IPL top four. First win for Delhi Capitals

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — A clinical batting performance from the Gujarat Titans’ middle order helped it register a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and move into the top four of the Indian Premier League.

In the evening game at Visakhapatnam, defending champion Chennai Super Kings had a first defeat of the season — losing by 20 runs — as Delhi Capitals finally registered its first win in three games.

Impact substitute Sai Sudharsan scored 45 off 36 balls while David Miller contributed 44 not out off 27, as Gujarat’s successful chase finished on 168-3 in 19.1 overs.

The Sunrisers, who had scored the highest total in IPL history with 277-3 in their last outing against Mumbai Indians, had been restricted to 162-8 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Mohit Sharma took 3-25 in four overs.

Opting to bat first, Hyderabad made a comparatively brisk start with openers Mayank Agarwal (16) and Travis Head (19) putting on 34 off 26 balls for the first wicket.

Gujarat’s pacers did much of the hard work in restricting Hyderabad’s progress. Sharma sent back hard hitting youngster Abhishek Sharma for 29 off 20 balls.

Umesh Yadav dismissed Aiden Markram (17) as the Sunrisers failed to generate enough momentum in their innings.

The big blow came when wrist spinner Rashid Khan bowled Heinrich Klaasen for 24 off 13 balls. He had already hit two sixes but Hyderabad was down to 108-4 in 13.4 overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed (22) and Abdul Samad (29) generated some momentum in the death overs, adding 45 off 28 balls for the sixth wicket, before the former was out caught off Sharma.

Impact sub Washington Sundar was then caught for a golden duck as Hyderabad limped to a below-par total.

In reply, the Titans made another quick start thanks to Wriddhiman Saha, who scored 25 off 13 including two sixes.

Skipper Shubman Gill contributed a 28-ball 36 as the duo pair on 36 off 25 balls before Saha holed out.

Gill added 38 runs with Sudharsan for the second wicket, before falling – caught at long on.

Gujarat was already in a good position at 74-2 in 9.1 overs when Sudharsan and Miller came together.

They added 64 off 42 balls and never relinquished control of the game, despite Pat Cummins’ spell of 1-28 in four overs. The Australia and Hyderabad skipper stretched the game into the final over after dismissing Sudharsan. But Miller stayed put along with Vijay Shankar (14 not out) to register the Titans’ second win in three games.

PANT INSPIRES DELHI TO VICTORY

Rishabh Pant scored his first half-century since returning to active cricket as he led Delhi to a 20-run win over Chennai.

Pant scored 51 off 32 balls as Delhi reached 191-5 in 20 overs after opting to bat on a friendly surface.

For Chennai, Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30, while MS Dhoni rolled back time as he smashed a 16-ball 37 not out. But it wasn’t enough with his team finishing short at 171-6.

Delhi got off to a brilliant start as Prithvi Shaw (43 off 27) and David Warner scored 93 in almost 10 overs for the first wicket. Warner scored 52 off 35 deliveries, as the duo hit five sixes and nine fours in all.

They were dismissed within a short gap of each other and Delhi then lost wickets at regular intervals. Pant though held one end together as he found form after a long time away from cricket owing to a life-threatening car crash.

The Delhi skipper hit four fours and three sixes to propel his side from 134-4 in 15 overs to a par-plus total.

Chennai was 7-2 in 2.5 overs in reply, losing both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) and Rachin Ravindra (2) cheaply.

Rahane led the fightback, hitting five fours and two sixes. Daryl Mitchell contributed 34 off 26, putting on 68 runs with Rahane.

But Chennai lost its way once the duo was dismissed, leaving a lot to be done for Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21 not out) at 120-6 in 16.1 overs.

They did put on 51 off only 23 balls for the unbeaten seventh wicket, as Dhoni smacked four fours and three sixes to regale the packed Visakhapatnam crowd.

But Delhi had enough on the board for its first win of the season. Medium pacers Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed shared five wickets for 42 runs in seven overs.

Chennai dropped to second in the points’ table with Kolkata Knight Riders atop on net run-rate.

