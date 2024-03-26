Golden State franchise hires Kimberly Veale as VP of marketing and communications

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors hired Kimberly Veale on Tuesday to be senior vice president of marketing…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors hired Kimberly Veale on Tuesday to be senior vice president of marketing and communications for their new WNBA franchise that begins play in 2025.

Veale spent seven years in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky. She has been with the Warriors for the last six years, most recently as the VP of corporate communications.

“As a native of the San Francisco Bay Area with significant experience in both the WNBA and NBA, Kimberly adds trust, expertise and heart to what we’re building at WNBA Golden State,” said the franchise’s president, Jess Smith. “She has an innate understanding of the women’s sports landscape and the authenticity our fans demand and deserve. I can’t wait to be a part of what she leads for us.”

Veale will be in charge of the WNBA franchise’s marketing, social media, merchandise and PR, among other things.

“There has never been a more exciting time for women’s basketball,” Veale said. “It is an incredible honor to build a WNBA franchise in my hometown that will celebrate our athletes, proudly represent our region, and have significant impact on our community. With the investment and commitment of the Warriors, a proven championship organization, we have an opportunity to forever change the trajectory of the women’s sports ecosystem.”

The new franchise, which was awarded to the Warriors on Oct. 5, 2023, hasn’t revealed the team’s name yet. It will play home games at the Chase Center, where the Warriors play. The team will be headquartered in Oakland.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.